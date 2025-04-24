Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,636 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 809.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 3,889.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,780,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 332,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 820,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.95. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.