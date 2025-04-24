Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 584 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 656.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

