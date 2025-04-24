Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 997 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 810.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,700,260.87. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

FB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.