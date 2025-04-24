Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 882.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 181,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

