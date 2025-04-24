Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 819.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 5.2 %

VSH opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

