Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 779.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after purchasing an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 289,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after buying an additional 245,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

