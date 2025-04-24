Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 554.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,600. The trade was a 71.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694,739 shares of company stock valued at $327,308,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.