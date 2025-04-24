Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 845.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $6,235,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Plug Power by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 392,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.