Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 816.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 449,873 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HE opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.