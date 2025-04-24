Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 761.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AAR alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AAR by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,607,000 after buying an additional 127,148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AAR by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 185.26 and a beta of 1.32.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.