Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 825.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $129.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

