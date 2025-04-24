Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 816.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,463.60. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,344.90. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock worth $1,605,698. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

BEAM opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.