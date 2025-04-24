Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 809.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,189.48. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. This trade represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STRA opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

