Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 820.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

