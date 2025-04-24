Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 638.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.