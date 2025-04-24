Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 804.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 44.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
