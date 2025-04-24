Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 804.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 44.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.