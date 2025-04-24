Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 805.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

