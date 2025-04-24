Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 835.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $16,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $7,983,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 355,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after acquiring an additional 265,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Knowles stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

