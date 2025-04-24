Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 781.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,792,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in City by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,187. The trade was a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226 shares of company stock worth $147,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. City Holding has a 52 week low of $99.63 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. Equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

