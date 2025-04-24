Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 821.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,887 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.