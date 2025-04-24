Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 788.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NEO opened at $9.91 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

