Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 729.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

