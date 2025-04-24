Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 808.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park National by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Up 1.0 %

PRK stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.71 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99.

Park National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

