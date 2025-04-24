Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 805.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

