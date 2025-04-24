Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 817.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

