Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 785.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 110,962 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.