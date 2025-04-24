Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $78,000 in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $183,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $147,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $124,422,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $102,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,447,000.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $25.54 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SARO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

