Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 796.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 118.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,341 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

