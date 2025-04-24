Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,631 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 804.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.