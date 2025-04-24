Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 3,380.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,349,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $4,300,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $95.47.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.