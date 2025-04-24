Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 807.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

