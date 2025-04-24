Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 807.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

