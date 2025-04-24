Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,725. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $86.29 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

