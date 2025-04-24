Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 653.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 192,667 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 304,088 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,461 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,686.76. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,525,600 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 329.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

