Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 796.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nelnet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.3 %

NNI stock opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.59 and a twelve month high of $127.32.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $401.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nelnet

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.