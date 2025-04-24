Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 813.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,785,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 586,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,766 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Up 4.3 %

NMRK stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

