Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 807.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TowneBank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

