Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 23,119 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 262.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBC stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.70. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

