Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,618 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.