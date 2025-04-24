Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

