Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

