Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 147,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 212,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

In other Trupanion news, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. The trade was a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,792 shares of company stock worth $1,122,802 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -155.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

