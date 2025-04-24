Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,040,000 after buying an additional 237,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after buying an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $140,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,970.65. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,890.90. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $955,871. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.