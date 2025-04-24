Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

