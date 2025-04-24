Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 635,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 129,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

