WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,033.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 180,367 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.80.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.