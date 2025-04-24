Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after buying an additional 245,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,693,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 285,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

