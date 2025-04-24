Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 796.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

WERN opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

