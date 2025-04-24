Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 786.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZD opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

