10,957 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 190,445 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

